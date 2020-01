Gana jugador de Las Vegas $100 mil en un casino fuera del Strip

This lucky local turned his visit to our High Limit room into a $100,000 payday when he hit a Royal Flush on this IGT Video Poker machine on Sunday, Jan. 19th. Such a life-changing win! What's the first thing you would do with your winnings if it were you? pic.twitter.com/YMhxZanikf

— Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) January 23, 2020