‘Roseanne’ cancelada por ABC después de un tweet racista de la estrella

NUEVA YORK – ABC canceló su exitoso reinicio de “Roseanne” tras su tweet racista sobre la ex asesora de Obama, Valerie Jarrett.
El presidente de ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, publicó que el comentario “es aborrecible, repugnante e inconsistente con nuestros valores, y hemos decidido cancelar el programa”.
From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."
There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.
— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018
El resurgimiento de “Roseanne” esta primavera fue un gran éxito inesperado para ABC. Fue particularmente popular entre muchos espectadores conservadores porque el personaje de Barr expresó su apoyo al presidente Donald Trump.
El tweet de Barr sugirió que Jarrett es un producto de la hermandad musulmana y del “planeta de los simios”.
Más tarde se disculpó “por hacer una mala broma”.
I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018
I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018