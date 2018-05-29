BOLV Entretenimiento

‘Roseanne’ cancelada por ABC después de un tweet racista de la estrella

NUEVA YORK – ABC canceló su exitoso reinicio de “Roseanne” tras su tweet racista sobre la ex asesora de Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

El presidente de ABC Entertainment, Channing Dungey, publicó que el comentario “es aborrecible, repugnante e inconsistente con nuestros valores, y hemos decidido cancelar el programa”.

El resurgimiento de “Roseanne” esta primavera fue un gran éxito inesperado para ABC. Fue particularmente popular entre muchos espectadores conservadores porque el personaje de Barr expresó su apoyo al presidente Donald Trump.

El tweet de Barr sugirió que Jarrett es un producto de la hermandad musulmana y del “planeta de los simios”.

Más tarde se disculpó “por hacer una mala broma”.

