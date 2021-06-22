87°F
Hockey/GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Fans de los Golden Knights expresan su descontento con locutores de TV

Mark Anderson • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
junio 22, 2021 - 10:18 am
 
Nicolas Roy, de los Vegas Golden Knights, celebra su gol ganador del partido contra los Montrea ...
Nicolas Roy, de los Vegas Golden Knights, celebra su gol ganador del partido contra los Montreal Canadiens con sus compañeros de equipo tras el tiempo extra del cuarto partido de una semifinal de la Copa Stanley de la NHL en Montreal, el domingo 20 de junio de 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Todos los fans tienden a pensar que los locutores de televisión nacional se ponen contra ellos, y los seguidores de los Golden Knights no son los únicos.

Algunos de ellos tomaron Twitter para expresar su descontento con el equipo de transmisión de NBC Sports Network durante la victoria de los Knights por 2-1 en el tiempo extra del domingo sobre los Montreal Canadiens en el Juego 4 de las semifinales de la Copa Stanley.

Una muestra:

Remontan Golden Knights para empatar la serie contra los Canadiens
David Schoen • / RJ • El Tiempo

El gol de rebote de Roy a 1:18 del tiempo extra dio a los Golden Knights una victoria por 2-1 sobre Montreal en el cuarto partido y una nueva vida en las semifinales de la Copa Stanley.

Alec Martinez (23), de Vegas Golden Knights, y Artturi Lehkonen (62), de Montreal Canadiens, co ...
Canadiens derrotan a los Golden Knights y empatan la serie
Anthony Avellaneda • El Tiempo

Después de golear 4-1 a Montreal Canadiens en el primer juego de la serie de semifinales, Vegas Golden Knights saltó nuevamente a la pista de hielo de la T-Mobile Arena con la intención de aprovechar la localía y obtener su segundo triunfo antes de visitar territorio canadiense.

Alec Martínez (23), de Vegas Golden Knights, celebra su gol durante el segundo periodo del Jue ...
Golden Knights golean a los Canadiens en primer juego de semifinales
Anthony Avellaneda • El Tiempo

Llego la hora de la verdad, Vegas Golden Knights y Montreal Canadiens se enfrentan en la antesala de la Final de la postemporada 2021 de la NHL; ambos equipos con un firme objetivo, levantar la imponente Copa Stanley este año.

El ala derecha de los Golden Knights, Ryan Reaves (75), celebra un gol con sus compañeros, Wil ...
Golden Knights avanzan a semifinales
Anthony Avellaneda • El Tiempo

Después de haber conseguido el triunfo por 3-2 en tiempo extra en su visita ante Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights regresó a T-Mobile Arena con la oportunidad de sumar su cuarto triunfo en esta serie de postemporada y con ello avanzar a semifinales.

Jonathan Marchessault (81), de Vegas Golden Knights, a la izquierda, es felicitado por sus comp ...
Golden Knights aprovechan localía para vencer a Colorado
Anthony Avellaneda • El Tiempo

Con la gran oportunidad de igualar la serie, Vegas Golden Knights recibió la visita de Colorado Avalanche para encarar el Juego 4 de la segunda ronda de la postemporada 2021 de la NHL. Hasta antes de este partido, los nevadenses tenían desventaja de 2-1 en triunfos conseguidos.

El jugador de Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault (81), reacciona después de un tiro p ...
Sufrido triunfo que da esperanza
Anthony Avellaneda • El Tiempo

Con la difícil tarea de ganar para aumentar sus posibilidades de empatar la serie, Vegas Golden Knights recibió la visita de Colorado Avalanche, equipo que con contundencia obtuvó el triunfo en los primeros dos partidos de esta eliminatoria correspondiente a la Ronda 2 de la postemporada 2021 de la NHL.

El jugador de Vegas Golden Knights, Mattias Janmark (26), celebra después de anotar un gol dur ...
Finalmente, los Golden Knights logran cuarto triunfo y avanzan
Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo

Después de una serie sumamente reñida, donde Vegas Golden Knights llegó a tener ventaja de 3-1 en juegos ganados y posteriormente fue alcanzado por Minnesota Wild, estos dos equipos se volvieron a ver las caras en T-Mobile Arena para disputar el séptimo y decisivo partido el viernes 28 de mayo.