Fans de los Golden Knights expresan su descontento con locutores de TV
Todos los fans tienden a pensar que los locutores de televisión nacional se ponen contra ellos, y los seguidores de los Golden Knights no son los únicos.
Algunos de ellos tomaron Twitter para expresar su descontento con el equipo de transmisión de NBC Sports Network durante la victoria de los Knights por 2-1 en el tiempo extra del domingo sobre los Montreal Canadiens en el Juego 4 de las semifinales de la Copa Stanley.
Una muestra:
Talk crap about these stupid announcers pic.twitter.com/fLYdgYqNe3
— Renee (@ReneeCherie) June 21, 2021
Not sure what’s worse..how slow the offense is or listening to these announcers worship the Habs. Thanks Panda for keeping us in it. Come on boys, GET IT TOGETHER!
— Smiller (@Shawntelle1969) June 21, 2021
Weber should have gotten more with all his beating on Noseks back. Dont worry though the announcers want Montreal to win.
— 🇺🇸 Bonnie 🇺🇸 (@GrandmaBonnieLV) June 21, 2021
Going to be a tough 3 period listening to the NBC announcers call the game for their favorite team the “Canadians”, for VGK fans. #bias #VegasBorn
— J Harney (@Harney32) June 21, 2021
@GoldenKnights can we at least listen to OUR announcers? Getting tired of these Yahoo's celebrating HABs
— Karen McLaughlin (@KMacLV) June 21, 2021
Why are your announcers always so biased against @GoldenKnights ? It’s horrible to listen to.
— Randy (@RandyF001) June 21, 2021