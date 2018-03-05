Problemas técnicos interrumpen los premios Óscar para espectadores de Las Vegas

Algunos espectadores que esperaban sintonizar los Premios de la Academia en el Valle de Las Vegas el domingo por la noche se encontraron con “dificultades técnicas” en medio de los premios, según el Canal 13 KTNV, el afiliado local de ABC.
“Somos conscientes de que el Canal 13 está experimentando dificultades técnicas”, tuiteó KTNV Action News a las 8:17 p.m. “Nuestros ingenieros están trabajando para solucionar el problema lo antes posible”.
A las 10:42 p.m., KTNV tuiteó nuevamente: “La señal ha sido restaurada para aquellos que anteriormente no podían ver el Canal 13. Le agradecemos su paciencia y nos disculpamos por las molestias”.
Pero era demasiado tarde para los Premios de la Academia, y la gente ya había llegado a Twitter para expresar su frustración por perderse los premios, y exigir a la estación que vuelva a ejecutar el programa desde el punto en que los dejó en la oscuridad.
Laura Packard tuiteó que la señal se cortó, dejándola mirando una pantalla oscura con el logo de ABC en la esquina.
“¿Qué pasó?”, Preguntó en parte de su tweet.
El espectador Danny Austin también intervino: “Rara vez me quejo de las empresas en Twitter, pero es increíble que KTNV haya cortado durante el segmento “Óscars In Memoriam” (nunca regresó) y continúe enviando tweets como si miles de clientes no se lo perdieran también”. él tuiteó.
Otro usuario mencionó la estación de TV, diciendo: “¿Pantalla negra durante una hora? ¿De Verdad? Ingenieros, dejen de jugar con ustedes mismos y vuelvan a ejecutar el programa”.
It’s ok we’ll just pretend this is like the Oscars before the tv was invented.
— jadddaboyyy (@jadddaboyyy) March 5, 2018
So disappointed. Airwaves should be reliable. And why can’t we stream on the website or apps in Vegas?
— Drew Freedman (@iamlanky) March 5, 2018
What cable company can I get that doesn’t have @KTNV ?
What’s happening in Hollywood doesn’t show in Vegas#Oscars #lostfeed #LasVegas
— Sadie (@Sadiefersure) March 5, 2018
Thank goodness for Twitter, I was losing my mind trying to figure out what happened. #signalfail during the #Oscars is beyond #foul Guess you get what you pay for, I was happy without cable. No streaming live either #bs
— TyJustChill (@DayDreamNVegas) March 5, 2018
Wow!! I even made my kid go outside to see if it was super windy out or something. We need #apologies and #answers @KTNV
— TyJustChill (@DayDreamNVegas) March 5, 2018
Dude black screen for an hour? Really? Engineers stop playing with yourselves and rerun the program.
— jadddaboyyy (@jadddaboyyy) March 5, 2018
Have to read this Las Vegas…@KTNV lost the Oscarshttps://t.co/gkiyUuH88f
— Sadie (@Sadiefersure) March 5, 2018
Are you going to do the mature thing and rebroadcast it? Probably not…coz u gotta show your pathetic news!! Wow, what a blunder…congrats, you won the award, for BEST BROADCAST……N O T !!! But, not surprised!!
— kissacazador (@kissacazador) March 5, 2018
First last year announces the wrong winner now this year no coverage at all. What screw up next year ?
— Linda Blaney (@HikingPassports) March 5, 2018
Ridiculous- we missed all of the final winners!! How could this happen?
— Kate Hebert (@hollyglen) March 5, 2018
A re-run would be nice! #oscars
— Carlos (@llascar81) March 5, 2018