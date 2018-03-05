Problemas técnicos interrumpen los premios Óscar para espectadores de Las Vegas

marzo 5, 2018 - 9:42 am

Guillermo del Toro, ganador de los premios al mejor director y mejor película por "La Forma del Agua", posa en la sala de prensa de los Premios Óscar el domingo 4 de marzo de 2018 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. (Foto por Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Algunos espectadores que esperaban sintonizar los Premios de la Academia en el Valle de Las Vegas el domingo por la noche se encontraron con “dificultades técnicas” en medio de los premios, según el Canal 13 KTNV, el afiliado local de ABC.

“Somos conscientes de que el Canal 13 está experimentando dificultades técnicas”, tuiteó KTNV Action News a las 8:17 p.m. “Nuestros ingenieros están trabajando para solucionar el problema lo antes posible”.

A las 10:42 p.m., KTNV tuiteó nuevamente: “La señal ha sido restaurada para aquellos que anteriormente no podían ver el Canal 13. Le agradecemos su paciencia y nos disculpamos por las molestias”.

Pero era demasiado tarde para los Premios de la Academia, y la gente ya había llegado a Twitter para expresar su frustración por perderse los premios, y exigir a la estación que vuelva a ejecutar el programa desde el punto en que los dejó en la oscuridad.

Laura Packard tuiteó que la señal se cortó, dejándola mirando una pantalla oscura con el logo de ABC en la esquina.

“¿Qué pasó?”, Preguntó en parte de su tweet.

El espectador Danny Austin también intervino: “Rara vez me quejo de las empresas en Twitter, pero es increíble que KTNV haya cortado durante el segmento “Óscars In Memoriam” (nunca regresó) y continúe enviando tweets como si miles de clientes no se lo perdieran también”. él tuiteó.

Otro usuario mencionó la estación de TV, diciendo: “¿Pantalla negra durante una hora? ¿De Verdad? Ingenieros, dejen de jugar con ustedes mismos y vuelvan a ejecutar el programa”.