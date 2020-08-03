101°F
Entretenimiento

EDC cancelado para 2020, regresa el próximo mayo

Max Michor • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
agosto 3, 2020 - 10:19 am
 

El Electric Daisy Carnival no volverá a Las Vegas hasta mayo de 2021, anunció el fundador del festival de música electrónica el domingo.

Pasquale Rotella, fundador de la producción del EDC, Insomniac, anunció el cambio oficial en una publicación de Instagram. El festival tomará lugar entre el 21 y el 23 de mayo del año que viene y celebrará el aniversario 25 del evento.

“Sé que han estado esperando mucho tiempo y quiero AGRADECERLES por ser tan pacientes”, escribió Rotella.

@EDC_LasVegas UPDATE: I know you’ve been waiting a long time & I want to THANK YOU for being so patient. Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to. The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today. Regardless, I’m proud of our team for continuing to believe & work so hard throughout the process. This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision. We are officially postponing EDC Las Vegas 2020 & will be returning May 21+22+23 of 2021 to celebrate 25 years of EDC. To everyone who chose to hang onto their ticket & stick with us during this time, THANK YOU! You’re the most amazing community I could ever hope to be a part of. It means the world to me. We would not be able to do any of this without your support. All 2020 passes, including Camp EDC & shuttles, will be honored for the new 2021 dates & will automatically transfer over. For those who would like a refund, go to edclasvegas.com/verify. Because some of you won’t be able to make the rescheduled dates, any tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2021 that become available will go back on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10am PT. Insomniac has been built on never giving up. We’re already working hard on next year’s show & we’ll be back with more energy than ever for our 25 Year Celebration. Until then— Peace, Love, Stay Positive & I’ll See You Under the Electric Sky!💜✨

Los planificadores del EDC trataron de implementar un “programa de prueba de dos pasos” gratuito que requería que los asistentes tomaran una prueba de COVID-19 en casa y otra después de llegar a Las Vegas para el festival, explicó Rotella en la publicación.

“Desafortunadamente, acabamos de enterarnos de que los avances médicos necesarios para llevar a cabo esto no estarán listos a tiempo, por lo que hago este anuncio hoy”, escribió.

El EDC estaba originalmente programado para llevarse a cabo en el Motor Speedway de Las Vegas del 15 al 17 de mayo, pero fue reprogramado para el 2 al 4 de octubre en medio de las preocupaciones por el coronavirus. El festival emitió reembolsos para las entradas del 2020.

Insomniac planeaba organizar su mayor festival EDC en 2020, ocupando aún más de los terrenos de la autopista en un evento que se esperaba que atrajera a más de 450 mil fans este año.

