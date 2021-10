EDC Las Vegas anuncia las fechas de 2022.

Ready to go back?! ✨ Passes for #EDCLV2022 go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm PT for just a $10 deposit.🎡⚡️🌼

Join us for another adventure Under the Electric Sky!💫 → https://t.co/PfRiRE1WTG pic.twitter.com/6o2tGz37uv

— EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) October 28, 2021