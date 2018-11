Se unen mujeres de Las Vegas contra dispositivos de control de natalidad

Myscie Boren, left, and Indi Kaufman are interviewed by DeVonna "Kat" Normand during Normand's Sin City Heat show at 22.3 TakeOver Vegas Radio internet radio station in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Boren and Kaufman say they had complications from the Essure birth control implant. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto