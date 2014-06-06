Voz activa y pasiva en inglés

Las Formas Verbales en Activa y Pasiva

Activo – con el verbo ‘to live’ (vivir)

Presente simple

I live,

You live,

He/She/It lives,

we live,

they live

Present progresivo (o continuo)

I am living, you are living etc.

Pretérito perfecto simple

I have lived,

You have lived,

He/She/It has lived etc.

Presente perfecto progresivo

I have been living,

You have been living etc.

Pasado simple

I lived, You lived, He/She/It lived etc.

Pasado progresivo

I was living, You were living etc.

Pasado perfecto simple

I had lived, You had lived etc.

Pasado perfecto progresivo

I had been working, You had been working etc.

Futuro simple

I will work,

You will work,

He/She/It will work,

We will work,

They will work.

Futuro progresivo

I will be working,

You will be working etc.

Futuro perfecto simple

I will have worked,

You will have worked etc.

Futuro perfecto progresivo

I will have been working,

You will have been working etc.

Infinitivos

(to) work, (to) be working, (to) have worked, (to) have been working. Formas en -ing – working, having worked

Participio pasado

Worked

Pasivo

Con el verbo ‘to make’ (hacer)

Presente simple

It is made, They are made etc.

Presente progresivo

It is being made, they are being made etc.

Presente perfecto

It has been made, they have been made etc.

Pasado simple

It was made, They were made etc.

Pasado progresivo

It was being made, They were being made etc.

Pasado perfecto

It had been made, They had been made etc.

Futuro simple

It will be made, They will be made etc

Futuro perfecto

It will have been made, They will have been made etc. ‘going to’ futuro – it is going to be made, they are going to be made etc.