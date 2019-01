2019 llegó entre fuegos artificiales — VIDEO

An expected crowd of 375,000 people brought in the new year Vegas style, with 80,000 fireworks launching into the 2019 sky against a brisk breeze that nearly stopped the party before it started.

x The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.