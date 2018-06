Caesars llega a un acuerdo tentativo con Culinary Union

BREAKING We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached with @CaesarsEnt.

The historic new 5-year deal covers approximately 12,000 workers at 9 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. #OurFutureIsNow

(More details later today) pic.twitter.com/b3hF8WDxWJ

— The Culinary Union (@Culinary226) June 1, 2018