Conductor se enfrenta a cargos por ir a 131 mph en la I-15

Agentes de la policía de motocicletas de North Las Vegas detuvieron el jueves por la tarde un Mustang que circulaba a una velocidad de 131 mph.

Just #NLVPD motor officers enjoying their day,wind in the hair they still have,sun on their face…UNTIL SOMEONE GOES 131 MPH!

Can you say “impound?”

Officers around the valley are enforcing & educating about traffic safety. It’s not worth it to speed, especially 131.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/qFevd9c69j

— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 16, 2021