El sol aparecerá el viernes para un fin de semana seco y fresco en Las Vegas

So close…

Thru midnight December 26, McCarran Airport in Las Vegas has measured 6.84" of rain in 2019. To crack the top 10 wettest years, they only 0.01" more! However it's a far stretch for the wettest year on record, when #LasVegas received 10.72" in 1941 #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/jlBbvd49oU

— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 27, 2019