Electric Daisy Carnival emitirá reembolsos para su festival de 2020

Refunds are Coming!😎🍦✨ I know many of you who are unable to attend our rescheduled event dates have been asking about the status of refunds. I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your refunds as quickly as possible. For those of you who are able to hold on to your tickets for our events, I want to thank you, your support means everything. For those of you who have requested refunds for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2020 and have not yet received them, Front Gate will begin processing them by May 7th. For those who have requested a refund for EDC Las Vegas, those refunds will begin processing in about 10 business days. Please bear with us. We’ve had to reschedule hundreds of club shows, concerts, raves and festivals across the country and around the world. With limited staff working remotely, the verification and refund process has taken longer than I would have liked, and we appreciate all your patience and continued support. Each one of your ticket orders is unique, with its own set of requests, and has to be handled individually to make sure you are refunded correctly. I am continuing to work on making this faster for you and improve our communication. If you’ve been tuning into Insomniac REWIND and the Rave-A-Thons on our YouTube and Twitch channels, I hope you’re enjoying reliving some of your favorite memories from past festivals. I love seeing you all turn up every week for the live broadcasts. The team at Insomniac is burning the midnight oil working on ways to keep our community together during this time apart. I miss seeing you on the dance floor and can’t wait until we are all together again very soon. Stay Strong, Stay Safe and Stay Positive. ❤️ – Pasquale