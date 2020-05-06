Electric Daisy Carnival emitirá reembolsos para su festival de 2020
El fundador de Electric Daisy Carnival anunció en los medios sociales el martes por la noche que se harán reembolsos para el festival de 2020.
Refunds are Coming! 😎🍦✨ I know many of you who are unable to attend our rescheduled event dates have been asking about the status of refunds. I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your … https://t.co/MkKDoB9ykH pic.twitter.com/rzyfsLmJ0V
— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) May 6, 2020
Los reembolsos para el evento de Las Vegas comenzarán a procesarse en unos 10 días hábiles, anunció el creador de EDC, Pasquale Rotella, en Instagram.
“Quiero asegurarles que nuestro equipo está trabajando incansablemente para verificar todos los pedidos y procesar sus reembolsos lo más rápido posible”, resaltó Rotella en su publicación. “Para aquellos que puedan conservar sus entradas para nuestros eventos, quiero agradecerles, su apoyo significa todo”.
Refunds are Coming!😎🍦✨ I know many of you who are unable to attend our rescheduled event dates have been asking about the status of refunds. I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your refunds as quickly as possible. For those of you who are able to hold on to your tickets for our events, I want to thank you, your support means everything. For those of you who have requested refunds for Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2020 and have not yet received them, Front Gate will begin processing them by May 7th. For those who have requested a refund for EDC Las Vegas, those refunds will begin processing in about 10 business days. Please bear with us. We’ve had to reschedule hundreds of club shows, concerts, raves and festivals across the country and around the world. With limited staff working remotely, the verification and refund process has taken longer than I would have liked, and we appreciate all your patience and continued support. Each one of your ticket orders is unique, with its own set of requests, and has to be handled individually to make sure you are refunded correctly. I am continuing to work on making this faster for you and improve our communication. If you’ve been tuning into Insomniac REWIND and the Rave-A-Thons on our YouTube and Twitch channels, I hope you’re enjoying reliving some of your favorite memories from past festivals. I love seeing you all turn up every week for the live broadcasts. The team at Insomniac is burning the midnight oil working on ways to keep our community together during this time apart. I miss seeing you on the dance floor and can’t wait until we are all together again very soon. Stay Strong, Stay Safe and Stay Positive. ❤️ – Pasquale
Originalmente programado para llevarse a cabo en Las Vegas Motor Speedway del 15 al 17 de mayo, EDC ha reprogramado su festival para el 2 al 4 de octubre en medio de las preocupaciones por el coronavirus.
El festival estaba planeado su mayor expansión en 2020, ocupando aún más de los terrenos de la autopista, ya que el EDC se ha convertido en una reunión masiva: un patio de juegos para adultos de luces, sonidos y atracciones que se esperaba que atrajera a más de 450 mil fans este año.
“Echo de menos verlos en la pista de baile y no puedo esperar hasta que estemos todos juntos de nuevo muy pronto”, señaló Rotella en su publicación.