Encuentran gato salvaje africano en North Las Vegas
Un gato salvaje originario de África fue encontrado y rescatado en North Las Vegas.
Un gato salvaje originario de África fue encontrado y rescatado en North Las Vegas.
El Departamento de Policía de North Las Vegas tuiteó el martes que un gato serval fue puesto bajo custodia por los Servicios de Protección Animal de North Las Vegas cerca de Ann Road y Clayton Street.
So who let the cat out of the bag. It’s not often you see a serval 🐱, which is a wild cat native to Africa, in North Las Vegas 👀.
Great job to #NLVPD Animal Protection Services! They found this little kitty near Ann and Clayton. #Cat #WildCat #Serval #Police #APS pic.twitter.com/dFrJchF8mW
— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021
No se proporcionaron detalles sobre cómo los agentes de control de animales o la policía se enteraron el felino.
Un segundo tuit señalaba que, según los códigos municipales de North Las Vegas, “ninguna persona puede exhibir en público o mantener en propiedad pública o privada ningún animal salvaje”.
🚨Laws for Paws 🐾
North Las Vegas Muni Code 6.10.040 – Keeping or Exhibiting of Wild Animals.
A. No person may exhibit in public or keep on public or private property any wild animal.
Serval Cats = wild animals. The recently captured kitty was taken to a local animal shelter.
— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021
“Gatos Servales = animales salvajes. El gatito recientemente capturado fue llevado a un refugio de animales local”.