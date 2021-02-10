67°F
Noticias

Encuentran gato salvaje africano en North Las Vegas

Marvin Clemons • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
febrero 10, 2021 - 10:13 am
 
Un gato serval fue encontrado recientemente en North Las Vegas. El Departamento de Policía de ...
Un gato serval fue encontrado recientemente en North Las Vegas. El Departamento de Policía de North Las Vegas tuiteó el martes, 9 de febrero de 2021 que el animal había sido capturado y llevado a un refugio de animales local. (Departamento de Policía de North Las Vegas vía Twitter)

Un gato salvaje originario de África fue encontrado y rescatado en North Las Vegas.

El Departamento de Policía de North Las Vegas tuiteó el martes que un gato serval fue puesto bajo custodia por los Servicios de Protección Animal de North Las Vegas cerca de Ann Road y Clayton Street.

No se proporcionaron detalles sobre cómo los agentes de control de animales o la policía se enteraron el felino.

Un segundo tuit señalaba que, según los códigos municipales de North Las Vegas, “ninguna persona puede exhibir en público o mantener en propiedad pública o privada ningún animal salvaje”.

“Gatos Servales = animales salvajes. El gatito recientemente capturado fue llevado a un refugio de animales local”.

THE LATEST
De izquierda a derecha, Alexa Del Real, José Bravo y Almendra Johnson, compartieron su opinió ...
¿Cómo va a celebrar el Día de San Valentín este año?
El Tiempo

La pandemia ocasionada por el coronavirus (COVID-19) ha mantenido al margen de grandes aglomeraciones a casi todas las festividades que la gente acostumbraba realizar en el pasado. El Día de San Valentín, relacionado por muchos con el “Amor y la Amistad”, no ha sido la excepción, y este 2021 El Tiempo consultó con la gente sobre la manera en que piensan adecuarse a esta nueva normalidad.

Los niveles de agua actuales en el lago Mead para las próximas proyecciones de acumulación se ...
Datos sobre río Colorado indican necesidad crítica de conservar agua en sur de Nevada
Agencias

Un estudio reciente publicado por la Oficina Federal de Reclamaciones (BOR, por sus siglas en inglés) indica que las condiciones de sequía actuales en la cuenca del río Colorado podrían reducir el nivel del agua en el lago Mead —la fuente del 90 por ciento del suministro del sur de Nevada— en aproximadamente 25 pies durante los próximos 24 meses.

Kelvin Watson aportará un liderazgo innovador al sistema de bibliotecas más grande de Nevada. ...
Recibe Kelvin Watson importante nombramiento
Frank Alejandre / El Tiempo

“Kelvin Watson es uno de los líderes de opinión más respetados en la industria de las bibliotecas y estamos muy orgullosos de darle la bienvenida como nuestro nuevo director ejecutivo”, señaló Felipe Ortíz, presidente de la Junta Directiva del Distrito de Bibliotecas de Las Vegas-Condado Clark, agregando que “confiamos en que sus habilidades para recaudar fondos, su profunda experiencia en tecnología y su éxito demostrado en abordar la brecha digital nos ayudarán a ampliar el acceso a nuestros servicios educativos gratuitos y crear una programación nueva e innovadora para todos los residentes”.

[Foto Ronda Churchill / Las Vegas Review-Journal]
Actualizaciones del CCSD sobre instrucción híbrida, distribución de alimentos y recursos
Sandy Julián-Pascual / CCSD

Todas las escuelas primarias del Distrito Escolar del Condado Clark (CCSD, por sus siglas en inglés) darán la bienvenida a estudiantes de preescolar a tercer grado para familias que deseen que su hijo regrese al campus para recibir instrucción híbrida presencial el 1 de marzo de 2021.