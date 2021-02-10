Encuentran gato salvaje africano en North Las Vegas

Un gato salvaje originario de África fue encontrado y rescatado en North Las Vegas.

El Departamento de Policía de North Las Vegas tuiteó el martes que un gato serval fue puesto bajo custodia por los Servicios de Protección Animal de North Las Vegas cerca de Ann Road y Clayton Street.

So who let the cat out of the bag. It’s not often you see a serval 🐱, which is a wild cat native to Africa, in North Las Vegas 👀.

Great job to #NLVPD Animal Protection Services! They found this little kitty near Ann and Clayton. #Cat #WildCat #Serval #Police #APS pic.twitter.com/dFrJchF8mW

— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021