Fallece el compositor hermano de Dolly Parton, Floyd, a los 61 años.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Floyd Estel Parton, el hermano de la cantante de música country Dolly Parton, murió.

Un obituario publicado por Atchley Funeral Home en Sevierville, Tennessee, declara que Parton murió el jueves. Tenía 61 años.

Como su hermana, él estaba involucrado en la industria de la música. Floyd Parton fue un compositor, sus canciones más famosas fueron “Rockin’ Years”, que fue grabada por su hermana y Ricky Van Shelton, y” Nickels and Dimes”, que también fue grabada por su hermana y más tarde por George Burns.

Su familia lo recordará como un hombre renacentista que disfrutó del aire libre y la cocina.

Le sobreviven sus hermanos, varias sobrinas, sobrinos y bisnietos.

“And Jesus said to him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee.”

Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd. pic.twitter.com/TTNlZg54YC

— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 6, 2018