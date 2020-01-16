63°F
Noticias

Gana jugador premio mayor de casi 5.5 mdd en máquina del Strip de Las Vegas

Tony García • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
enero 16, 2020 - 11:59 am
 

Un jugador de máquinas tragamonedas ganó un castillo medieval gracias a su buena suerte en el Strip de Las Vegas.

El jugador ganó $5,482,229 dólares en una máquina Pink Diamond Wheel of Fortune de cinco dólares en Excalibur, según la cuenta de Twitter del hotel casino.

El giro ganador (en una jugada de cinco monedas sumando 25 dólares) se produjo a las 12:45 a.m. del domingo, según la vocera de International Game Technology, Kelley Waynert.

El ganador eligió permanecer en el anonimato, anunció Waynert.

Al otro lado del Valle de Las Vegas

En Treasure Island, Steve H. obtuvo 15 mil dólares, ganando los honores del Players Club del hotel casino.

En Cannery, un jugador de Buffalo Gold obtuvo 14 mil 266.62 dólares.

En el Golden Nugget, un jugador de Lightning Link ganó 12 mil 302.64 dólares.

