Gana jugador premio mayor de casi 5.5 mdd en máquina del Strip de Las Vegas
El giro ganador (en una jugada de cinco monedas sumando 25 dólares) se produjo a las 12:45 a.m. del domingo, según la vocera de International Game Technology, Kelley Waynert.
Un jugador de máquinas tragamonedas ganó un castillo medieval gracias a su buena suerte en el Strip de Las Vegas.
El jugador ganó $5,482,229 dólares en una máquina Pink Diamond Wheel of Fortune de cinco dólares en Excalibur, según la cuenta de Twitter del hotel casino.
Congrats to a lucky slot player who won $5,482,229 on one of our Wheel of Fortune machines! That's what we call Slot Machine Royalty! 👑 🎰
___________
Please play responsibly. Must be 21. Gambling problem or concern? Call 1.800.522.4700. pic.twitter.com/sWMr3jG5yp
— Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) January 15, 2020
El giro ganador (en una jugada de cinco monedas sumando 25 dólares) se produjo a las 12:45 a.m. del domingo, según la vocera de International Game Technology, Kelley Waynert.
El ganador eligió permanecer en el anonimato, anunció Waynert.
Al otro lado del Valle de Las Vegas
En Treasure Island, Steve H. obtuvo 15 mil dólares, ganando los honores del Players Club del hotel casino.
We love our @TIPlayersClub #WinnerWednesday! Steve H. won $15K and became our #TIVegasWinner of this week! You want to win? Join the club now! https://t.co/0cVd8318cK pic.twitter.com/47ylfeFdqZ
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) January 15, 2020
En Cannery, un jugador de Buffalo Gold obtuvo 14 mil 266.62 dólares.
BUFFALO! 🐃
Congratulations to our lucky winner who hit a jackpot for $14,266.62 on Buffalo Gold! pic.twitter.com/nmunSmTJit
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 14, 2020
En el Golden Nugget, un jugador de Lightning Link ganó 12 mil 302.64 dólares.
There's a reason why Lightning Link is a favorite. $6.25 bet, $12,302.64 win. pic.twitter.com/LHN89hEyj3
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 12, 2020