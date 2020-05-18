88°F
Noticias

Lista de restaurantes reabiertos en el Valle de Las Vegas

Madelon Hynes y Heidi Knapp Rinella • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
mayo 18, 2020 - 11:30 am
 

A continuación presentamos una lista de restaurantes que han anunciado su reapertura tras el cierre del coronavirus, siguiendo procedimientos que incluyen el distanciamiento social, el uso de cubrebocas por parte de los empleados, reservaciones obligatorias y el aumento de las medidas sanitarias. Muchos de los que ofrecieron comida para llevar durante el cierre continuarán con ese servicio. Toda la información fue suministrada por los restaurantes.

Las Vegas

Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, reabrió.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.

Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, reabrió

Made in Argentina, 5190 S. Valley View Blvd., reabrió.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., reabrió.

The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, reabrió.

Born and Raised, 7260 S. Cimarron Road, reabrió.

Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, reabrió.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrió.

The Capital Grille en Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrió.

Casa Don Juan, 1780 N. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.

The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, reabrió.

Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, reabrió.

Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive y 4830 W. Pyle Ave., reabrió.

Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., reabrió.

El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., reabrió.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, reabrió.

Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar sucursales en 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. y 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square reabrieron.

Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, reabrirá el miércoles.

Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., reabrió.

The Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, reabrió.

Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., reabrió.

Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.

Hikari Sushi & Teppanyaki, 4175 S. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Hussong’s Cantina, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

IHOP sucursales en 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; y 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South reabrieron.

Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, reabrió.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., reabrió.

Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, reabrió.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, reabrió.

The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.

Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, reabrió.

Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, reabrió.

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, reabrió.

Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, 3900 Paradise Road, reabrió.

Olive Garden sucursales en 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; y 80 N. Nellis Blvd. reabrieron.

The Omelet House, 6520 Boulder Highway, reabrió.

PT’s Gold sucursales en 7550 Oso Blanca Road y 9363 S. Buffalo Drive; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; y Sierra Gold sucursales en 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway reabrirán el martes.

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.

Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, reabrirá el miércoles.

Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 8955 S. Eastern Ave. and 8380 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.

The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrirá el viernes.

PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.

Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, reabrió.

Rachel’s Kitchen,7010 N. Durango Drive and 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, reabrió.

Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, reabrió

Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza sucursales en 6500 W. Sahara Ave. y 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway reabrieron.

Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., reabrió.

7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., reabrió.

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9300 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.

Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, reabrió.

Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, reabrió.

Tacotarian sucursales en 6135 S. Fort Apache Road y 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. reabrió para servicio al exterior.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., reabrió.

Toast Society Cafe, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.

Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.

Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.

YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.

Henderson

Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive en The District, reabrió.

Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, reabrió.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse,9520 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.

Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.

Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.

Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., reabrió.

The Great American Pub, 9310 W. Eastern Ave., reabrió.

Hardway 8, 46 S. Water St., reabrió.

Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 842 S. Boulder Highway, reabrió.

The Juice Standard, 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway, reabrirá el lunes.

Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, reabrió.

The Omelet House, 316 N. Boulder Highway, reabrió.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive en The District, reabrió.

Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway y 530 Conestoga Way, reabrió.

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, reabrió.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.

Summerlin

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.

Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.

Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.

Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, reabrió.

Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.

Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, reabrió.

Olive Garden, 10800 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.

Omelet House, 2227 N. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive en Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.

Rachel’s Kitchen, 3330 S. Hualapai Way y 9691 Trailwood Drive, reabrió.

Sunny Side Up, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.

Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Centre Drive en Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.

Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.

José Yañez posa con un distintivo de su “Alma Mater”, la Universidad de Princeton. Jueves ...
Hispano local se gradúa de la Universidad de Princeton
Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo

En julio de 2016, El Tiempo presentó por primera vez la historia de José Alfredo Yañez Salas, un joven beneficiario del Programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés) que en ese momento se preparaba para iniciar su camino por la prestigiosa Universidad de Princeton.

Michele Walker, propietaria de Imaginations Unlimited, cose un cubrebocas de tela en su taller ...
Buscan controlar el cumplimiento de sanidad por parte de las empresas
Mike Shoro • / RJ • El Tiempo

La directiva de reapertura de Fase Uno dejó la revisión de respeto de reglas a una variedad de agencias según lo consideren conveniente. Pero no hay dos agencias que hagan cumplir la directiva de la misma manera.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arrestan a mujer de Las Vegas que se estrelló en su propio hogar
Glenn Puit • / RJ • El Tiempo

Una mujer de Las Vegas fue arrestada por conducir bajo la influencia del alcohol el lunes después de que la policía reportara que su coche se estrelló contra el medidor de gas de su casa, provocando la evacuación de algunas familias en residencias en el valle noreste.

Scott Gragson, centro, agente de bienes raíces, acusado de un fatal accidente por conducir ebr ...
Gragson deberá pagar 21 mdd a familia afectada por su accidente
David Ferrara • / RJ • El Tiempo

Se espera que el agente inmobiliario Scott Gragson pague 21 millones de dólares a la familia de una mujer asesinada cuando él conducía borracho y estrelló su todoterreno en un barrio de lujo de Summerlin, según documentos del tribunal.

La alcaldesa Carolyn Goodman y su esposo Óscar son retratados en un mural que ahora lleva cubr ...
Le añaden algo al mural de los Goodman en Las Vegas
Alex Chhith • / RJ • El Tiempo

Derek Stonebarger, que ayudó a financiar el mural del Majestic Repertory Theatre, dijo el domingo que los cubrebocas agregados parecían estar hechas de vinilo y que podían desaparecer en pocos días.

La camarera Rochelle Weinstein, a la derecha, toma el pedido de Ken y Jennifer Miller en el Mar ...
¿El verano de Las Vegas reducirá el coronavirus? No cuentes con ello
Mary Hynes • / RJ • El Tiempo

Una experta afirma que la investigación sugiere que una combinación de calor y humedad ralentiza la propagación de COVID-19, pero los estudios no han analizado un entorno seco y caliente como el suroeste.

En esta foto de archivo del 11 de octubre de 2018, el demócrata Steven Horsford, que se presen ...
Piden enemigos de Horsford una investigación y su renuncia
Rory Appleton • / RJ • El Tiempo

Los miembros del Congreso de Nevada guardaron silencio el sábado en respuesta a la noticia de la larga aventura amorosa del representante Steven Horsford con una ex pasante del Senado de Estados Unidos.

Gobierno de México presentó guía para repatriación de restos
Anthony Avellaneda / El Tiempo

Recientemente, la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores de México (SRE) publicó una guía para ayudar a los mexicanos radicados en el extranjero que han sufrido el fallecimiento de algún familiar a causa del coronavirus (COVID-19), el objetivo es darles la información necesaria para realizar el traslado de restos a México.