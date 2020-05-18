Lista de restaurantes reabiertos en el Valle de Las Vegas
Restaurantes de la zona de Las Vegas que han reabierto.
A continuación presentamos una lista de restaurantes que han anunciado su reapertura tras el cierre del coronavirus, siguiendo procedimientos que incluyen el distanciamiento social, el uso de cubrebocas por parte de los empleados, reservaciones obligatorias y el aumento de las medidas sanitarias. Muchos de los que ofrecieron comida para llevar durante el cierre continuarán con ese servicio. Toda la información fue suministrada por los restaurantes.
Las Vegas
Americana, 2620 Regatta Drive, reabrió.
Big B’s Texas BBQ, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.
Big Chicken, 4480 Paradise Road, reabrió
Made in Argentina, 5190 S. Valley View Blvd., reabrió.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 5881 Centennial Center Blvd., reabrió.
The Blind Pig, 4545 Dean Martin Drive, reabrió.
Born and Raised, 7260 S. Cimarron Road, reabrió.
Broken Yolk Cafe, 6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square, reabrió.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 3717 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrió.
The Capital Grille en Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrió.
Casa Don Juan, 1780 N. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.
The Crab Corner, 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 3925 Paradise Road, reabrió.
Delhi Indian Cuisine, 4022 S. Maryland Parkway, reabrió.
Distill, 6430 N. Durango Drive y 4830 W. Pyle Ave., reabrió.
Downtown Terrace Kitchen & Bar at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., reabrió.
El Dorado Cantina’s Tivoli Village location, 430 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., reabrió.
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, reabrió.
Firefly Southwest, 7355 S. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar sucursales en 8721 W. Charleston Blvd. y 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Town Square reabrieron.
Fogo de Chao, 360 E. Flamingo Road, reabrirá el miércoles.
Grape Vine Cafe, 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., reabrió.
The Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive, reabrió.
Hennessey’s Tavern Las Vegas, 425 Fremont St., reabrió.
Hash House a Go Go, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.
Hikari Sushi & Teppanyaki, 4175 S. Buffalo Drive, reabrió.
Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Hussong’s Cantina, 740 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
IHOP sucursales en 3595 S. Rainbow Blvd.; 9480 W. Sahara Ave.; 2450 Pebble Road; 1230 W. Warm Springs Road; y 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South reabrieron.
Izakaya Go, 3775 Spring Mountain Road, reabrió.
Jinya Ramen Bar, 4860 W. Flamingo Road and 7240 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.
Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Johnny C’s Diner, 8175 Arville St., reabrió.
Locale, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, reabrió.
Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, reabrió.
The Martini, 1205 S. Fort Apache Road, has reopened.
Mezzo Bistro and Wine, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, reabrió.
Mint Indian Bistro, 730 E. Flamingo Road and 4246 S. Durango Drive, reabrió.
Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.
Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, reabrió.
Musashi Japanese Steakhouse, 3900 Paradise Road, reabrió.
Olive Garden sucursales en 1361 S. Decatur Blvd.; 1545 E. Flamingo Road; 6850 W. Cheyenne Ave.; 6191 Centennial Center Blvd.; y 80 N. Nellis Blvd. reabrieron.
The Omelet House, 6520 Boulder Highway, reabrió.
PT’s Gold sucursales en 7550 Oso Blanca Road y 9363 S. Buffalo Drive; PT’s Pub at 2280 S. Nellis Blvd.; y Sierra Gold sucursales en 6515 S. Jones Blvd. and 6929 N. Aliante Parkway reabrirán el martes.
Pancho’s Vegan Tacos, 3585 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.
Partage, 3839 Spring Mountain Road, reabrirá el miércoles.
Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe & Lounge, 8955 S. Eastern Ave. and 8380 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.
The Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South, reabrirá el viernes.
PKWY Tavern Flamingo, 9820 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.
Pollo Inka Express, 2440 S. Maryland Parkway, reabrió.
Rachel’s Kitchen,7010 N. Durango Drive and 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North, reabrió.
Ruby Tuesday, 865 W. Craig Road, reabrió
Sambalatte, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza sucursales en 6500 W. Sahara Ave. y 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway reabrieron.
Sasa Sushi, 7450 W. Cheyenne Ave., reabrió.
7th & Carson, 616 E. Carson Ave., reabrió.
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli, 9300 W. Sahara Ave., reabrió.
Table 34, 600 E. Warm Springs Road, reabrió.
Tacos & Beer, 3900 Paradise Road, reabrió.
Tacotarian sucursales en 6135 S. Fort Apache Road y 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd. reabrió para servicio al exterior.
Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., reabrió.
Toast Society Cafe, 6005 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.
Toasted Gastrobrunch, 9516 W. Flamingo Road, reabrió.
Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, reabrió.
YuXiang Korean Chinese, 7729 S. Rainbow Blvd., reabrió.
Henderson
Balboa Pizza, 2265 Village Walk Drive en The District, reabrió.
Big B’s Texas BBQ, 3019 St. Rose Parkway, reabrió.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse,9520 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.
Born and Raised, 10050 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.
Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.
Genghis Grill, 550 N. Stephanie St., reabrió.
The Great American Pub, 9310 W. Eastern Ave., reabrió.
Hardway 8, 46 S. Water St., reabrió.
Johnny Mac’s Sports Bar & Grill, 842 S. Boulder Highway, reabrió.
The Juice Standard, 1410 Horizon Ridge Parkway, reabrirá el lunes.
Olive Garden, 4400 E. Sunset Road, reabrió.
The Omelet House, 316 N. Boulder Highway, reabrió.
Rachel’s Kitchen, 2265 Village Walk Drive en The District, reabrió.
Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway y 530 Conestoga Way, reabrió.
Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, reabrió.
The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., reabrió.
Summerlin
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 10840 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.
Bonanno’s New York Pizzeria, 2020 Park Centre Drive in Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.
Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.
Hokkaido Teppanyaki Steakhouse, 3555 Town Center Drive, reabrió.
Jing Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Drive in Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.
Lola’s Summerlin, 1220 N. Town Center Drive, reabrió.
Olive Garden, 10800 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.
Omelet House, 2227 N. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive en Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.
Rachel’s Kitchen, 3330 S. Hualapai Way y 9691 Trailwood Drive, reabrió.
Sunny Side Up, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., reabrió.
Trattoria Reggiano, 2020 Park Centre Drive en Downtown Summerlin, reabrió.
Vintner Grill, 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., reabrió.