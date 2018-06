Muere Richard Harrison, ‘The Old Man’ de ‘Pawn Stars’

nbsp; nbsp;

I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.

A post shared by Corey Harrison (@realcoreyharrison) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:38am PDT

nbsp;