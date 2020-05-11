Tributos a Roy Horn de parte de celebridades, políticos y fans

Los tributos a Roy Horn, de Siegfried & Roy, se exhiben a lo largo del Strip el viernes, 8 de mayo de 2020, en Las Vegas. Horn murió a la edad de 75 años por complicaciones de coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los tributos a Roy Horn, de Siegfried & Roy, se exhiben a lo largo del Strip el viernes, 8 de mayo de 2020, en Las Vegas. Horn murió a la edad de 75 años por complicaciones de coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los tributos a Roy Horn, de Siegfried & Roy, se exhiben a lo largo del Strip el viernes, 8 de mayo de 2020, en Las Vegas. Horn murió a la edad de 75 años por complicaciones de coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Celebridades de todo el país respondieron a la muerte de Roy Horn el viernes en Las Vegas.

El famoso ilusionista murió por complicaciones de COVID-19 a la edad de 75 años.

Políticos y artistas por igual ofrecieron sinceras condolencias.

Saddened to learn of Roy Horn’s passing. For decades, Siegfried&Roy entertained thousands on the Vegas strip with magic. They helped transform our city into what it is today. Paul & I send our condolences to his family. Roy, thank you for the memories. https://t.co/3b5tfGIKaJ — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) May 9, 2020

Some of the Las Vegas magic is gone forever. https://t.co/FjabhJXVYw pic.twitter.com/yIBxdELVe3 — Dina Titus (@dinatitus) May 9, 2020

La alcaldesa de Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, y el Gobernador de Nevada, Steve Sisolak, quienes han estado en varios desacuerdos en las últimas semanas, le lloraron a Horn al unísono el viernes.

Roy Horn and his partner Siegfried are synonymous with what has made Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world. They formed a beyond spectacular performering act that can never be replicated. We are devastated by our loss of Roy, a unique entertainer and dear friend — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 9, 2020

Thank you, Roy, for your years of entertainment to Nevadans and visitors. May you Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers go out to Roy’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PPJXFvviIF — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 9, 2020

Wayne Newton, quien junto con Siegfried & Roy, eran sinónimos del entretenimiento en Las Vegas, también envió sus condolencias.

I send my condolences to Sigfried, Bernie and all of Roy’s family. Having known Roy from the time he and Sigfried first came to Las Vegas, words cannot express what he has meant to not only our city, but to those… https://t.co/yLP9glxnZx — Wayne Newton (@WayneNewtonMrLV) May 9, 2020

El pelirrojo más famoso de Las Vegas comentó que tuvo suerte de conocer a Horn y compartió una historia sobre sentarse al lado de Siegfried y Roy en un concierto de Shirley Bassey.

Los contemporáneos locales Penn Jillette, Murray Sawchuck y Criss Angel compartieron buenos recuerdos de Horn, al igual que Arnold Schwarzenegger y David Hasselhoff.

We are all mourning the loss of #RoyHorn of #SiegfriedandRoy. S&R invented, created, pioneered the very idea that a magic show could be a full evening in Vegas. If not for S&R there would be no P&T in Vegas. He was so full of life, wild, and unpredictable. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sHW5NAyBMu — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) May 9, 2020

Mr. Roy Horn, Thank You for your kindness, inspiration and friendship. You paved the road and will forever be missed. May we meet again one day… Love, Criss pic.twitter.com/lmwB5qSV39 — Criss Angel (@CrissAngel) May 9, 2020

I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy’s magic and stunts. I can’t believe he’s gone. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 9, 2020

Los tributos no terminaron ahí.

We are genuinely saddened to hear of the passing of Roy Horn of the legendary Las Vegas duo Siegfried & Roy. Our thoughts are with Siegfried. pic.twitter.com/uXUSmb8KnC — Young & Strange (@YoungandStrange) May 9, 2020

Another sad day in Vegas….. R.I.P. Roy Horn#seigfredandroy #LasVegasLegend @ Las Vegas, Nevada https://t.co/d2Tr9y0yqS — Chef Andrew Smith (@ChefDrew702) May 9, 2020

So sorry to hear about Roy’s passing. One of my first pieces in TV was covering Siegfried and Roy. They were extraordinary entertainers. They lived the American dream, they worked hard, they gave it their all. It’s the end of an era. #RIP #RIPRoy https://t.co/HSWcOfvIuR — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 9, 2020

Siegried & Roy’s Las Vegas debut was summer 1967 with Folies Bergere at the Tropicana pic.twitter.com/ndqkgkyY30 — Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) May 9, 2020