Noticias

Tributos a Roy Horn de parte de celebridades, políticos y fans

Dennis Rudner • Las Vegas Review-Journal • El Tiempo
mayo 11, 2020 - 9:31 am
 

Celebridades de todo el país respondieron a la muerte de Roy Horn el viernes en Las Vegas.

El famoso ilusionista murió por complicaciones de COVID-19 a la edad de 75 años.

Políticos y artistas por igual ofrecieron sinceras condolencias.

La alcaldesa de Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, y el Gobernador de Nevada, Steve Sisolak, quienes han estado en varios desacuerdos en las últimas semanas, le lloraron a Horn al unísono el viernes.

Wayne Newton, quien junto con Siegfried & Roy, eran sinónimos del entretenimiento en Las Vegas, también envió sus condolencias.

El pelirrojo más famoso de Las Vegas comentó que tuvo suerte de conocer a Horn y compartió una historia sobre sentarse al lado de Siegfried y Roy en un concierto de Shirley Bassey.

Los contemporáneos locales Penn Jillette, Murray Sawchuck y Criss Angel compartieron buenos recuerdos de Horn, al igual que Arnold Schwarzenegger y David Hasselhoff.

Los tributos no terminaron ahí.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

RIP, Roy Horn. You are the true tiger king. #royhorn #rip #siegfriedandroy

A post shared by Kenny Lee Lovejoy (@vampirepop) on

