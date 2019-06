Trump afirma que decidió que el ataque de represalia contra Irán no sea proporcional

Head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh looks at debris from what the division describes as the U.S. drone which was shot down on Thursday, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 21, 2019. Major airlines from around the world on Friday began rerouting their flights to avoid areas around the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's shooting down of a U.S. military surveillance drone there, as America warned commercial airliners could be mistakenly attacked. Hajizadeh said on Friday, Iran had warned a U.S. military surveillance drone several times before launching a missile at it. (Meghdad Madadi/Tasnim News Agency/via AP)