Una víctima del incendio del Motel Alpine murió salvando a otros, afirma la familia

Blanca Daner, right, arrives at the Alpine Motel Apartments Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, to place flowers and candles after six people died in a fire at the building Saturday. Daner, who lived at the apartment building for a year, was friends with Kerry Baclaan, age 46, who died in the fire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto