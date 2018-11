De Charlie Brown a SNL, aquí hay 12 joyas de TV para Navidad

Mrs. Claus tells us about the time Santa had a bad cold and decided to take a vacation from Christmas. Two of his elves, Jingle Bells and Jangle Bells decided to go out (with Vixen) to find children to convince Santa that the Christmas spirit is still important to everybody else. But they have to get past Heat Miser and Snow Miser, first, before they land in Southtown, USA, where it never snows for Christmas in "The Year Without a Santa Claus," airing as part of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas. (Rankin/Bass Productions/ABC Family)